Abilene residents combating mosquitoes after recent storms

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Increased rain chances for next week in Abilene could mean more than just flooded streets.

This past week’s storms brought in a lot of mosquitoes, and with more wet weather in the forecast, experts say things will likely get worse.

Tressie Zellner and her husband are renovating a house on the north side of town and say they’ve seen a lot of these pests in their yard.

“Evening time, it just feels like they’re in every inch of the air,” said Zellner.

Zellner’s house is located right on Cedar Creek.

“It’s just so peaceful and quiet,” said Zellner.

It’s also a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“The recent storms that we’ve had, it was just like someone pressed the go button because they’re everywhere,” said Zellner.

With more storms on the way, the two are cutting and treating the grass in hopes of keeping the number of pests to a minimum.

Assistant Manager at Jackson Brothers Feed & Seed Kyle Jackson says this is a great way to treat mosquitoes.

He also recommends lawn and insect granules and fogs, saying the best times to put them down are in the mornings.

“You don’t want to put out this insecticides during the heat of the day because you’ll have evaporation and it won’t be as effective,” said Jackson.

The Zellners say this is the worst they’ve ever seen it and are hoping the treatments they put in place will make the mosquitoes buzz off.

Jackson says if you haven’t already treated your yard, to hold off until after the storm because right after a rain is when you will see mosquitoes the most.