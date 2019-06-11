Motorcyclist dies after Monday night crash in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of I-27 and North Loop 289 around 8:21 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a crash in the 7000 block of the Interstate 27 access road, where 56-year-old Benjamin Perry was thrown from a motorcycle after losing control and leaving the roadway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, investigators are looking into speed as a possible factor, but the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

 

