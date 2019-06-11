Main News

Motorcyclist dies after Monday night crash in Lubbock

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 03:43 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:43 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of I-27 and North Loop 289 around 8:21 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a crash in the 7000 block of the Interstate 27 access road, where 56-year-old Benjamin Perry was thrown from a motorcycle after losing control and leaving the roadway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, investigators are looking into speed as a possible factor, but the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected