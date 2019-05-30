Motorist moving traffic cones, reminder it is against the law Video

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - The construction on 83/84 is to help improve safety on the roads but it has increased traffic.

"Sometimes I'm frustrated but you just get use to it, specially driving it every day," said Britney Ramirez, Tuscola Resident.

The road work being done to make deceleration and execration lanes.

"A lot of development has happened, a lot more people are out there, so they needed that opportunity to be able to pull out of 75 mile in hour traffic," said Cheryl Sawyers, Abilene District TX Dot.

TX dot using traffic controls to close of crossovers to protect the workers but people are starting to move the barrels and cones.

"People do it all the time going from the other side intersection trying to get across from the crossover roads all the way to the other side, and they just go right on through," said Ramirez.

"If a Tx Dot worker is working along the line, and they are expecting that crossover to be closed and a car enters the work zone they could either be killed, injured equipment can be damaged," said Sawyers.

Those damages falling back on the individual who moved the controls because it is against the law.

"We have talked with law enforcement, and they are going to be stepping up their patrols," said Sawyers.

If you want to find out if your crossover is temporary closed or taken out presently call the TX Dot office, their website is linked here. They say some roadways are going to be open in a couple of months but construction is about halfway completed.