Muddy conditions hinder firefighters' ability to extinguish Tuesday grass fire

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Volunteer fire departments in the Big Country have been fighting more than fires Tuesday afternoon.

A grass fire broke out in southern Callahan County near Eula Tuesday afternoon, and as flames moved quickly across the open field, fire trucks were getting stuck in the mud from all the recent rain.

Conditions are wet enough to make mud, but also dry enough to feed a grass fire.

No structures were in immediate danger, and there were no injuries reported.