KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT/KYLE) – Nearly 200 cats, kittens, and dogs are now in the care of the City of Killeen and the Humane Society.

Crews pulled all of the animals from a home on Skyflower Lane Friday morning around 7.

The Humane Society says many of the animals were suffering from neglect and in need of medical assistance.

They are being taken to an undisclosed location to be given the care they need.

It is currently unknown if any criminal charges have or will be filed.