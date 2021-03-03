New commercial, residential development plan for south Abilene gets green light

Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Wylie area in south Abilene has seen a lot of growth over the past few years. Now, those who live and go to school in the south part of town will have some commercial space to look forward to.

The Abilene Planning and Zoning Commission gave its final stamp of approval on a new development along highway 83/84 and FM 707 on Tuesday.

Moore Property Group is spearheading the project, for which work is expected to get underway immediately.

“That’s our vision for the site, is a mixed-use commercial development that’s centered around a park-like setting where people can come out and enjoy the atmosphere and support the businesses. They can live, they can live, they can work,” said President of Moore Property Group, Alex Moore.

The team has come up with a rough outline of what they want the space to look like, including apartment renderings, a strip mall and a park for residents to enjoy the outdoors.

The property group has owned the space for 15 years, but says now is the time to start building, following exponential growth in the area.

They have received approval from the city, and next must work on road and utility designs.

Following that, they will put the project up for bid and then begin building.

Moore says they plan to focus first on the apartment complex and strip mall.

The rendering is a rough outline of the space, and the team still needs to find vendors for the open buildings.

They will begin work in the next couple of weeks with an end date in the next few years.