ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of the Abilene ISD school board expressed excitement at its Tuesday evening meeting for the advancement of the upcoming renovations to Shotwell Stadium.

Brian Green, Project Architect with Huckabee Architects, presented to the board, progress updates on the Shotwell Stadium Press Box project. The designs included four levels of space with a functional capacity 111 bodies.

A new detail Green added, is a Film Deck on the ground level at the field’s 50-yard line. The film deck will be open air and able to fit six cameras.

Additional add-ons include; two VIP suites, an elevator, an area for scouts, plenty of storage and much more.

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

AISD & Huckabee Architects: Shotwell Stadium plan, May 2022

Green said his team is working on material procurement so that construction may begin smoothly.

“We’re on track to deliver construction documents July first, for the construction managers to- to bid,” Green said about ongoing progress. “We should have a bid at the end of July with documents for the board to review with GMP at your first meeting in August.”

According to Green, the project timeline is on track towards good things. The plan is to begin construction in November, after football season wraps up, and finish before the new season begins in August 2023.

This press box project was first approved by the Abilene ISD board back in February.