Newly-elected State Rep. leaving the farm, but not his roots

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dr. Glenn Rogers is now the only candidate remaining in Texas House District 60, which covers parts of the Big Country including Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Eastland, Shackelford and Stephens Counties.

Even though this Texas veterinarian may be leaving the farm soon, he’s not leaving his roots behind.

“A lot of people ask me if I’ve lost my mind to do this,” said Rogers. “I had no other agenda other than I wanted to represent rural Texas.”

Rogers saying the dream to go from the saddle to a seat in the House came from conversations with other veterinarians.

“I was the president of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, which is a group of cow doctors in the U.S. and Canada,” said Rogers.

Rogers, an advocate for more rural veterinarians, said after joining the association he soon realized there was a stampede of rural issues.

“It’s much deeper than just getting more veterinarians out there,” said Rogers. “We have to have rural communities that can attract and retain not only veterinarians but other professional talent, we’ve had somewhat of a talent drain in rural Texas and rural America.”

Rogers says the solution to that is centered around three major points.

“We have to have good schools, we have to have hospitals, and we have to have businesses that are growing and thriving,” said Rogers.

While Rogers won’t take his seat until November, the message once he gets to Austin is clear.

“I want to be the most accessible state rep that people in this district have ever had,” said Rogers. “Rural Texas is the backbone of America, the backbone of Texas.”

Rogers is running unopposed and will officially take his spot in the State House of Representatives after the November election.