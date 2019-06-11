Nexstar's 23rd Founders Day of Caring, helping a local veteran Video

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB)- The company that owns KRBC/KTAB is getting ready to celebrate its 23rd birthday and each year our station celebrates by giving back . It's all a part of our Founders Day of Caring and this year we will be helping The Dyess We Care Team. The DWCT is a volunteer organization that is made up of active duty air force, civilians, retire military members, and their families who are interested in helping the disabled, elderly, and others in need of minor home repairs. They are three or four houses behind because of weather, so we will be helping one local veteran fix up his house. Charles marsh lives in Abilene and loves helping others.

"I've took in people for years," said Marsh.

Marsh wanting to give back no matter who it is.

"Well I fed them twice yesterday, and they are playing in there, and they are all having fun," said Marsh.

He is always following the call of duty by serving the city and our country in the Naval Reserve and then Air Force but got medically discharged because of his back.

"I felt bad coming home when the rest of them had to stay but that was something I couldn't control and I still can't control," said Marsh.

After leaving the military never asking for a dime in return.

"A lot of people want to know why I didn't ever claim benefits because I didn't feel like I was entitled to them because I didn't really do anything to earn them," said Marsh.

He became a route salesman until he could not work anymore.

"I am not disabled, I am going to go to work and hard-headed me I went to work. I worked 14 years there and 11 years with my son-in-law delivering phone books around town 350 weeks out of the years and I would go to work today if I could," said Marsh.

The employees of KRBC/KTAB will be working on his house Monday June 17th.

