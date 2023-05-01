NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After the tragic loss of a young woman near Roscoe Sunday, TxDOT and Texas DPS came up with a new campaign to make sure a similar fate won’t happen again. In a shocking statistic, it’s been more than 20 years since there were no deaths on Texas roads.

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, 24-year-old Alexis Faith Biggs of Sweetwater was pronounced dead after being thrown from the seat of a motorcycle. Police reported details that Biggs was riding passenger when a semi-truck merged into their lane, causing the driver to swerve onto the shoulder of I-20, just east of Roscoe.

“We are with the family involved in this crash in the loss of this young lady,” said Sergeant Marc Couch with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Officer Lisa Tipton with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) – Brownwood told KTAB/KRBC this crash speaks to a larger issue the state is facing. She said November 7, 2000 was the last day there were no fatalities on Texas roads.

“Every death is one too many… And that’s really tragic. We want to end that this year. We want to have a deathless day,” Ofc. Tipton implored.

TxDOT statistics reveal that in 2022 alone, there were 8,441 motorcycle crashes on Texas roads. That is an average of 23 per day. Of those, 562 Motorcyclists died in 2022, marking an increase in deaths of 8% from the year prior.

“Look twice, double check that there’s not a motorcyclist coming because they are a smaller vehicle and they tend to blend in with the road at times,” advised Ofc. Tipton.

This push to end traffic fatalities in the state, namely those involving motorcycles, has been named the “Share the Road” Campaign.

I-20 Eastbound between Roscoe and Sweetwater

“The Share the Road campaign is one that we can squarely get behind and make sure that we’re all doing our part to look out for each other on the roads,” Sgt. Couch encouraged.

Although motorcyclists can’t always count on drivers to do their part, Sgt. Couch poised the question; “How would you dress (prepare) if you knew you were going to crash tomorrow?”

“Wearing a helmet… Doing everything you can to try to make sure your survivability goes up,” added Sgt. Couch.

Couch also urged motorcyclists to make use of the driver education and safety courses available in Abilene and other parts of the big country: Learn 2 ride Abilene Safety Instruction, Motorcycle Safety Foundation, and Lonestar Bikers Motorcycle rider training.