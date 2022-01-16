North Abilene house fire secluded to garage, one of many weekend fires

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Adding to a laundry list of fires over the weekend across the Big Country, made worse by recent strong gusts of wind, a house fire was battled early Sunday morning, in Abilene near Fannin Park.

Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to the reported residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Fannin Street, on Abilene’s North Side of town.

“The arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from a detached garage,” AFD’s report said.

The responding crew was able to extinguish the flames and limit damage to the garage.

The AFD reported that “several” residents were home as it caught on fire, but were able to safely evacuate with some assistance from the fire crew, as well as the Abilene Police Department.

The cause of the fire was found to be electrical, due to an overloaded circuit in the garage, according to the AFD.

The garage was used as a single person’s living space, but they were not home at the time.

The Abilene Fire Department set the value of damage at $3,000.

