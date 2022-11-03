BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As early voting for the Uniform Election comes to a close, be sure you head to the polls on Election Day Tuesday, November 8. There, you will be able to vote for Governor of Texas, Attorney General and a number of county ordinances and bonds.

The last day to cast your early vote is Friday, November 4. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night. If 7:00 hits and you’re still in line to vote, don’t leave. Your vote will still count.

Here is information on what you can expect to be on your ballot, plus where to vote:

State of Texas & regional

Texas Governor

Greg Abbott (R)

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Mark Tippetts (L)

Delilah Barrios (G)

U.S. Representative, District No. 19

– Jodey C. Arrington (R) – current

– Nathan Lewis (I)

U.S. State Representative, District No. 69

James B. Frank (R)

Walter Coppage (D)

Michael Neumann (L)

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (R)

Mike Collier (D)

Shanna Steele (L)

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (R)

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)

Mark Ash (L)

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar (R)

Janet T. Dudding (D)

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (R)

Jay Kleberg (D)

Alfred Molison, Jr. (G)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (R)

Susan Hays (D)

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (R)

Luke Warford (D)

Jaime Andres Diez (L)

Hunter Wayne Crow (G)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R)

Erin A. Nowell (D)

Thomas Edward Oxford (L)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R)

Amanda Reichek (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young (R)

Julia Maldonado (D)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place No. 4

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick (R)

Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker (R)

Dana Huffman (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure IIII (R)

Robert Johnson (D)

Texas State Representative, District No. 71

Stan Lambert (R)

Linda Goolsbee (D)

Texas State Senator, District 22

Brian Birdwell (R)

Jeremy Schroppel (L)

Member, Texas State Board of Education, District 14

Evelyn Brooks (R)

Tracy Fisher (D)

Taylor County

Where to vote on election day:

Abilene

Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street

Beltway Park Church North Campus – 2850 Hwy 351

Cesar Chavez Recreation Center – 2250 Ambler Avenue

Church of Christ – 3333 S. 11th Street

Hillcrest Church of Christ – 650 East Ambler Avenue

New Beginnings United Pentecostal – 5535 Buffalo Gap Road

Oldham Lane Church of Christ – 5049 Oldham Lane

River of Life Church – 539 Hwy 83/84

Southern Hills Church of Christ – 3666 Buffalo Gap Road

Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street

Thomas Elementary School – 1240 Lakeside Drive

View Baptist Church – 250 Boynton Road

Westminster Presbyterian Church – 4515 South 14th Street

Woodlawn Baptist Church – 922 Woodlawn Drive

Zion Lutheran Church – 2801 Antilley Road

Buffalo Gap

Buffalo Gap Church of Christ – 741 Litel Street

Merkel

First Baptist Church – 307 Locust Street

Tuscola

First Baptist Church – 632 Kent Street

Lawn

Lawn Baptist Church – 518 Avenue D

Tye

Tye Industrial Park Small Business Incubator – 649 Scott Street

City of Abilene Proposition A

The issuance of $8 million tax bonds by the City of Abilene, Texas for constructing and equipping public safety facilities for the Abilene Fire Department, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon

For

Against

City of Abilene Proposition B

The code of ordinances of the City of Abilene, Texas shall be amended by enacting an ordinance outlawing abortion within the City of Abilene, declaring Abilene a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing severability, repealing conflicting ordinances, and establishing an effective date

For

Against

City of Abilene Proposition C

Shall the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended throughout to replace the words “he”, “his” and “him” with the words “he or she,” “his or her,” and “him or her?”

For

Against

City of Abilene Proposition D

Shall the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended throughout to replace the words “Councilman” and “Councilmen” with the words “Councilmember” and “Councilmembers?”

For

Against

City of Abilene Proposition E

Shall Section 58 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to remove the provision that the Parks and Recreation Board is responsible for the implementation of the parks and recreation policies throughout the city?

For

Against

City of Abilene Proposition F

Shall Section 63 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to read that the director of the parks and recreation department shall be appointed by the city manager, shall serve as the regular technical advisor of the parks and recreation board, and shall have the status of a director of the department and have such other duties and responsibilities as the city manager may establish?

For

Against

City of Abilene Proposition G

Shall Section 84 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to remove the provision that the planning and zoning commission shall submit annually to the city manager a list of recommended capital improvements which, in the opinion of the commission, are necessary or desirable during the forthcoming five year period?

For

Against

City of Abilene Proposition H

Shall Section 137 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to read that police officers and fire fighters shall abide by the applicable civil service statutes governing political activities?

For

Against

Blackwell CISD Proposition A

The issuance of $9,080,000 of bonds for the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchae of new school buses; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Blackwell CISD Proposition B

The issuance of $2,720,000 of bonds for the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of athletic facilities in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Blackwell CISD Proposition C

The issuance of $2.5 million of bonds for the construction, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of housing for teachers in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Blackwell CISD Proposition D

The issuance of $600,000 of bonds for the acquisition or update of technology equipment in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Eula ISD Board of Trustee

Vote for up to four

Cutter Flatt

Corey Jenkins

Bill Dean

Chad Collins

Angel Orozco

Kim Farmer

Chris Harris

For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.

Brown County

Where to vote on election day:

Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200 in Brownwood

Brownwood ISD Council Member, Place 7

Vote for up to one

Aristeo (A.R.) Cardenas

Justin Posey

Chelsey Flippin

Francie Clark

Neil Larremore

For additional information on Brown County elections, click here.

Callahan County

Where to vote on election day:

Callahan County Temporary Operation Building – 1257 FM 2047 in Baird

Clyde JPI Office – 208 Oak Street

Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech

Baird ISD School Board Trustee

Vote for up to two

William Johnson

Jody Gerngross

John Dyer

Krystal Windham Bounds

Special Election Baird ISD Proposition A

Authorizing the board of trustees of Baird ISD to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues.

For

Against

City of Baird City Council Member

Vote for up to two

Scott Davis

Debbie Smedley Modrall

Laverne Mason

Efraim “E” Rodriguez

For additional information on Callahan County elections, click here or visit the county’s Facebook page for latest updates.

Fisher County

Where to vote on election day:

Fisher County Clerk’s Office – 109 North Angelo in Roby

Rotan City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue

City of Rotan Councilmember

Vote for up to five

Randy Cox

Loyd Greene

Joy Dennis

Frank Miranda

Gordan Scott Toliver

Roby CISD School Board Trustee

Vote for up to four

Stormy Rasberry

Jerry Carrion

Dakota Rasberry

Michele Terry

April Noell

Kevin Kelly

Hermleigh ISD School Trustee

Vote for up to three

David Digby

Christy Garcia

Leslie Beane

Kasey Nachlinger

Jeremy Hogan

Gerald P. Rodriguez

For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.

Haskell County

Where to vote on election day:

Haskell County Library – 300 North Avenue E in Haskell

Haskell County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Elmer Adams

Write-in

For additional information on Haskell County elections, click here.

Jones County

Where to vote on election day:

Jones County Activity Center – 1108 West Court Plaza in Anson

City of Hawley Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Hawley at the rate of 1 ¼ %

For

Against

City of Hawley Proposition B

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Hawley at the rate of ¼ % to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets

For

Against

For additional information on Jones County elections, click here.

Runnels County

Where to vote on election day:

Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue in Ballinger

City of Ballinger Single Membr District, Place 3

Rachelle Williams

Ryan T. Lange

City of Ballinger Single Member District, Place 4

Wesley Warlick

Steve Gray

For additional information on Runnels County elections, click here.

Scurry County

Where to vote on election day:

Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street in Snyder

City of Snyder Proposition 1

Shall the Development Corporation of Snyder, Inc., a Type A economic development corporation, operating pursuant to Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code, be authorized to use its sales and use tax, including all amounts previously authorized and collected, for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, and related maintenance and operating costs?

For

Against

City of Snyder Proposition 2

Shall the Development Corporation of Snyder, Inc., a Type A economic development corporation, operating pursuant to Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code, be authorized to use its sales and use tax, including all amounts previously authorized and collected, for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development?

For

Against

Ira Independent School District School Board Trustee

Vote for up to four

Cody Cox

Jerry Jamison

Austin Calley

Dirk Dunn

Justin Donelson

For additional information on Scurry County elections, click here.

Follow along with BigCountryHomepage.com as we provide extensive coverage on Election Night Tuesday, November 8.