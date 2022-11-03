BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As early voting for the Uniform Election comes to a close, be sure you head to the polls on Election Day Tuesday, November 8. There, you will be able to vote for Governor of Texas, Attorney General and a number of county ordinances and bonds.
The last day to cast your early vote is Friday, November 4. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night. If 7:00 hits and you’re still in line to vote, don’t leave. Your vote will still count.
Here is information on what you can expect to be on your ballot, plus where to vote:
State of Texas & regional
Texas Governor
Greg Abbott (R)
Beto O’Rourke (D)
Mark Tippetts (L)
Delilah Barrios (G)
U.S. Representative, District No. 19
– Jodey C. Arrington (R) – current
– Nathan Lewis (I)
U.S. State Representative, District No. 69
James B. Frank (R)
Walter Coppage (D)
Michael Neumann (L)
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick (R)
Mike Collier (D)
Shanna Steele (L)
Attorney General
Ken Paxton (R)
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)
Mark Ash (L)
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar (R)
Janet T. Dudding (D)
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (R)
Jay Kleberg (D)
Alfred Molison, Jr. (G)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller (R)
Susan Hays (D)
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (R)
Luke Warford (D)
Jaime Andres Diez (L)
Hunter Wayne Crow (G)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (R)
Erin A. Nowell (D)
Thomas Edward Oxford (L)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (R)
Amanda Reichek (D)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young (R)
Julia Maldonado (D)
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place No. 4
Lesli R. Fitzpatrick (R)
Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker (R)
Dana Huffman (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure IIII (R)
Robert Johnson (D)
Texas State Representative, District No. 71
Stan Lambert (R)
Linda Goolsbee (D)
Texas State Senator, District 22
Brian Birdwell (R)
Jeremy Schroppel (L)
Member, Texas State Board of Education, District 14
Evelyn Brooks (R)
Tracy Fisher (D)
Taylor County
Where to vote on election day:
Abilene
Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street
Beltway Park Church North Campus – 2850 Hwy 351
Cesar Chavez Recreation Center – 2250 Ambler Avenue
Church of Christ – 3333 S. 11th Street
Hillcrest Church of Christ – 650 East Ambler Avenue
New Beginnings United Pentecostal – 5535 Buffalo Gap Road
Oldham Lane Church of Christ – 5049 Oldham Lane
River of Life Church – 539 Hwy 83/84
Southern Hills Church of Christ – 3666 Buffalo Gap Road
Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street
Thomas Elementary School – 1240 Lakeside Drive
View Baptist Church – 250 Boynton Road
Westminster Presbyterian Church – 4515 South 14th Street
Woodlawn Baptist Church – 922 Woodlawn Drive
Zion Lutheran Church – 2801 Antilley Road
Buffalo Gap
Buffalo Gap Church of Christ – 741 Litel Street
Merkel
First Baptist Church – 307 Locust Street
Tuscola
First Baptist Church – 632 Kent Street
Lawn
Lawn Baptist Church – 518 Avenue D
Tye
Tye Industrial Park Small Business Incubator – 649 Scott Street
City of Abilene Proposition A
The issuance of $8 million tax bonds by the City of Abilene, Texas for constructing and equipping public safety facilities for the Abilene Fire Department, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon
For
Against
City of Abilene Proposition B
The code of ordinances of the City of Abilene, Texas shall be amended by enacting an ordinance outlawing abortion within the City of Abilene, declaring Abilene a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing severability, repealing conflicting ordinances, and establishing an effective date
For
Against
City of Abilene Proposition C
Shall the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended throughout to replace the words “he”, “his” and “him” with the words “he or she,” “his or her,” and “him or her?”
For
Against
City of Abilene Proposition D
Shall the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended throughout to replace the words “Councilman” and “Councilmen” with the words “Councilmember” and “Councilmembers?”
For
Against
City of Abilene Proposition E
Shall Section 58 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to remove the provision that the Parks and Recreation Board is responsible for the implementation of the parks and recreation policies throughout the city?
For
Against
City of Abilene Proposition F
Shall Section 63 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to read that the director of the parks and recreation department shall be appointed by the city manager, shall serve as the regular technical advisor of the parks and recreation board, and shall have the status of a director of the department and have such other duties and responsibilities as the city manager may establish?
For
Against
City of Abilene Proposition G
Shall Section 84 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to remove the provision that the planning and zoning commission shall submit annually to the city manager a list of recommended capital improvements which, in the opinion of the commission, are necessary or desirable during the forthcoming five year period?
For
Against
City of Abilene Proposition H
Shall Section 137 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to read that police officers and fire fighters shall abide by the applicable civil service statutes governing political activities?
For
Against
Blackwell CISD Proposition A
The issuance of $9,080,000 of bonds for the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchae of new school buses; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Blackwell CISD Proposition B
The issuance of $2,720,000 of bonds for the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of athletic facilities in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Blackwell CISD Proposition C
The issuance of $2.5 million of bonds for the construction, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of housing for teachers in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Blackwell CISD Proposition D
The issuance of $600,000 of bonds for the acquisition or update of technology equipment in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Eula ISD Board of Trustee
Vote for up to four
Cutter Flatt
Corey Jenkins
Bill Dean
Chad Collins
Angel Orozco
Kim Farmer
Chris Harris
For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.
Brown County
Where to vote on election day:
Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200 in Brownwood
Brownwood ISD Council Member, Place 7
Vote for up to one
Aristeo (A.R.) Cardenas
Justin Posey
Chelsey Flippin
Francie Clark
Neil Larremore
For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.
Callahan County
Where to vote on election day:
Callahan County Temporary Operation Building – 1257 FM 2047 in Baird
Clyde JPI Office – 208 Oak Street
Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech
Baird ISD School Board Trustee
Vote for up to two
William Johnson
Jody Gerngross
John Dyer
Krystal Windham Bounds
Special Election Baird ISD Proposition A
Authorizing the board of trustees of Baird ISD to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues.
For
Against
City of Baird City Council Member
Vote for up to two
Scott Davis
Debbie Smedley Modrall
Laverne Mason
Efraim “E” Rodriguez
For additional information on Callahan County elections, click here or visit the county’s Facebook page for latest updates.
Fisher County
Where to vote on election day:
Fisher County Clerk’s Office – 109 North Angelo in Roby
Rotan City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue
City of Rotan Councilmember
Vote for up to five
Randy Cox
Loyd Greene
Joy Dennis
Frank Miranda
Gordan Scott Toliver
Roby CISD School Board Trustee
Vote for up to four
Stormy Rasberry
Jerry Carrion
Dakota Rasberry
Michele Terry
April Noell
Kevin Kelly
Hermleigh ISD School Trustee
Vote for up to three
David Digby
Christy Garcia
Leslie Beane
Kasey Nachlinger
Jeremy Hogan
Gerald P. Rodriguez
For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.
Haskell County
Where to vote on election day:
Haskell County Library – 300 North Avenue E in Haskell
Haskell County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Elmer Adams
Write-in
For additional information on Haskell County elections, click here.
Jones County
Where to vote on election day:
Jones County Activity Center – 1108 West Court Plaza in Anson
City of Hawley Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Hawley at the rate of 1 ¼ %
For
Against
City of Hawley Proposition B
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Hawley at the rate of ¼ % to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets
For
Against
For additional information on Jones County elections, click here.
Runnels County
Where to vote on election day:
Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue in Ballinger
City of Ballinger Single Membr District, Place 3
Rachelle Williams
Ryan T. Lange
City of Ballinger Single Member District, Place 4
Wesley Warlick
Steve Gray
For additional information on Runnels County elections, click here.
Scurry County
Where to vote on election day:
Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street in Snyder
City of Snyder Proposition 1
Shall the Development Corporation of Snyder, Inc., a Type A economic development corporation, operating pursuant to Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code, be authorized to use its sales and use tax, including all amounts previously authorized and collected, for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, and related maintenance and operating costs?
For
Against
City of Snyder Proposition 2
Shall the Development Corporation of Snyder, Inc., a Type A economic development corporation, operating pursuant to Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code, be authorized to use its sales and use tax, including all amounts previously authorized and collected, for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development?
For
Against
Ira Independent School District School Board Trustee
Vote for up to four
Cody Cox
Jerry Jamison
Austin Calley
Dirk Dunn
Justin Donelson
