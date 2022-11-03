BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As early voting for the Uniform Election comes to a close, be sure you head to the polls on Election Day Tuesday, November 8. There, you will be able to vote for Governor of Texas, Attorney General and a number of county ordinances and bonds.

The last day to cast your early vote is Friday, November 4. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night. If 7:00 hits and you’re still in line to vote, don’t leave. Your vote will still count.

Here is information on what you can expect to be on your ballot, plus where to vote:

YOUR COUNTY’S ELECTION
  • TEXAS BALLOT
  • TAYLOR COUNTY
  • BROWN COUNTY
  • CALLAHAN COUNTY
  • FISHER COUNTY
  • HASKELL COUNTY
  • JONES COUNTY
  • RUNNELS COUNTY
  • SCURRY COUNTY
    State of Texas & regional

    Texas Governor
    Greg Abbott (R)
    Beto O’Rourke (D)
    Mark Tippetts (L)
    Delilah Barrios (G)

    U.S. Representative, District No. 19
    – Jodey C. Arrington (R) – current
    – Nathan Lewis (I)

    U.S. State Representative, District No. 69
    James B. Frank (R)
    Walter Coppage (D)
    Michael Neumann (L)

    Lieutenant Governor
    Dan Patrick (R)
    Mike Collier (D)
    Shanna Steele (L)

    Attorney General
    Ken Paxton (R)
    Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)
    Mark Ash (L)

    Comptroller of Public Accounts
    Glenn Hegar (R)
    Janet T. Dudding (D)
    V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)

    Commissioner of the General Land Office
    Dawn Buckingham (R)
    Jay Kleberg (D)
    Alfred Molison, Jr. (G)

    Commissioner of Agriculture
    Sid Miller (R)
    Susan Hays (D)

    Railroad Commissioner
    Wayne Christian (R)
    Luke Warford (D)
    Jaime Andres Diez (L)
    Hunter Wayne Crow (G)

    Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
    Debra Lehrmann (R)
    Erin A. Nowell (D)
    Thomas Edward Oxford (L)

    Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
    Rebeca Huddle (R)
    Amanda Reichek (D)

    Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
    Evan Young (R)
    Julia Maldonado (D)

    Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place No. 4
    Lesli R. Fitzpatrick (R)
    Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D)

    Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
    Scott Walker (R)
    Dana Huffman (D)

    Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
    Jesse F. McClure IIII (R)
    Robert Johnson (D)

    Texas State Representative, District No. 71
    Stan Lambert (R)
    Linda Goolsbee (D)

    Texas State Senator, District 22
    Brian Birdwell (R)
    Jeremy Schroppel (L)

    Member, Texas State Board of Education, District 14
    Evelyn Brooks (R)
    Tracy Fisher (D)

    Taylor County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Abilene
    Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street
    Beltway Park Church North Campus – 2850 Hwy 351
    Cesar Chavez Recreation Center – 2250 Ambler Avenue
    Church of Christ – 3333 S. 11th Street
    Hillcrest Church of Christ – 650 East Ambler Avenue
    New Beginnings United Pentecostal – 5535 Buffalo Gap Road
    Oldham Lane Church of Christ – 5049 Oldham Lane
    River of Life Church – 539 Hwy 83/84
    Southern Hills Church of Christ – 3666 Buffalo Gap Road
    Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street
    Thomas Elementary School – 1240 Lakeside Drive
    View Baptist Church – 250 Boynton Road
    Westminster Presbyterian Church – 4515 South 14th Street
    Woodlawn Baptist Church – 922 Woodlawn Drive
    Zion Lutheran Church – 2801 Antilley Road
    Buffalo Gap
    Buffalo Gap Church of Christ – 741 Litel Street
    Merkel
    First Baptist Church – 307 Locust Street
    Tuscola
    First Baptist Church – 632 Kent Street
    Lawn
    Lawn Baptist Church – 518 Avenue D
    Tye
    Tye Industrial Park Small Business Incubator – 649 Scott Street

    City of Abilene Proposition A
    The issuance of $8 million tax bonds by the City of Abilene, Texas for constructing and equipping public safety facilities for the Abilene Fire Department, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon
    For
    Against

    City of Abilene Proposition B
    The code of ordinances of the City of Abilene, Texas shall be amended by enacting an ordinance outlawing abortion within the City of Abilene, declaring Abilene a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing severability, repealing conflicting ordinances, and establishing an effective date
    For
    Against

    City of Abilene Proposition C
    Shall the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended throughout to replace the words “he”, “his” and “him” with the words “he or she,” “his or her,” and “him or her?”
    For
    Against

    City of Abilene Proposition D
    Shall the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended throughout to replace the words “Councilman” and “Councilmen” with the words “Councilmember” and “Councilmembers?”
    For
    Against

    City of Abilene Proposition E
    Shall Section 58 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to remove the provision that the Parks and Recreation Board is responsible for the implementation of the parks and recreation policies throughout the city?
    For
    Against

    City of Abilene Proposition F
    Shall Section 63 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to read that the director of the parks and recreation department shall be appointed by the city manager, shall serve as the regular technical advisor of the parks and recreation board, and shall have the status of a director of the department and have such other duties and responsibilities as the city manager may establish?
    For
    Against

    City of Abilene Proposition G
    Shall Section 84 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to remove the provision that the planning and zoning commission shall submit annually to the city manager a list of recommended capital improvements which, in the opinion of the commission, are necessary or desirable during the forthcoming five year period?
    For
    Against

    City of Abilene Proposition H
    Shall Section 137 of the City Charter of the City of Abilene be amended to read that police officers and fire fighters shall abide by the applicable civil service statutes governing political activities?
    For
    Against

    Blackwell CISD Proposition A
    The issuance of $9,080,000 of bonds for the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchae of new school buses; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
    For
    Against

    Blackwell CISD Proposition B
    The issuance of $2,720,000 of bonds for the construction, improvement, renovation, and equipment of athletic facilities in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
    For
    Against

    Blackwell CISD Proposition C
    The issuance of $2.5 million of bonds for the construction, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of housing for teachers in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
    For
    Against

    Blackwell CISD Proposition D
    The issuance of $600,000 of bonds for the acquisition or update of technology equipment in the district; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with the bonds; this is a property tax increase.
    For
    Against

    Eula ISD Board of Trustee
    Vote for up to four
    Cutter Flatt
    Corey Jenkins
    Bill Dean
    Chad Collins
    Angel Orozco
    Kim Farmer
    Chris Harris

    For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.

    Brown County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200 in Brownwood

    Brownwood ISD Council Member, Place 7
    Vote for up to one
    Aristeo (A.R.) Cardenas
    Justin Posey
    Chelsey Flippin
    Francie Clark
    Neil Larremore

    For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.

    Callahan County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Callahan County Temporary Operation Building – 1257 FM 2047 in Baird
    Clyde JPI Office – 208 Oak Street
    Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech

    Baird ISD School Board Trustee
    Vote for up to two
    William Johnson
    Jody Gerngross
    John Dyer
    Krystal Windham Bounds

    Special Election Baird ISD Proposition A
    Authorizing the board of trustees of Baird ISD to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues.
    For
    Against

    City of Baird City Council Member
    Vote for up to two
    Scott Davis
    Debbie Smedley Modrall
    Laverne Mason
    Efraim “E” Rodriguez

    For additional information on Callahan County elections, click here or visit the county’s Facebook page for latest updates.

    Fisher County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Fisher County Clerk’s Office – 109 North Angelo in Roby
    Rotan City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue

    City of Rotan Councilmember
    Vote for up to five
    Randy Cox
    Loyd Greene
    Joy Dennis
    Frank Miranda
    Gordan Scott Toliver

    Roby CISD School Board Trustee
    Vote for up to four
    Stormy Rasberry
    Jerry Carrion
    Dakota Rasberry
    Michele Terry
    April Noell
    Kevin Kelly

    Hermleigh ISD School Trustee
    Vote for up to three
    David Digby
    Christy Garcia
    Leslie Beane
    Kasey Nachlinger
    Jeremy Hogan
    Gerald P. Rodriguez

    For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.

    Haskell County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Haskell County Library – 300 North Avenue E in Haskell

    Haskell County Commissioner, Precinct 2
    Elmer Adams
    Write-in

    For additional information on Haskell County elections, click here.

    Jones County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Jones County Activity Center – 1108 West Court Plaza in Anson

    City of Hawley Proposition A
    The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Hawley at the rate of 1 ¼ %
    For
    Against

    City of Hawley Proposition B
    The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Hawley at the rate of ¼ % to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets
    For
    Against

    For additional information on Jones County elections, click here.

    Runnels County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue in Ballinger

    City of Ballinger Single Membr District, Place 3
    Rachelle Williams
    Ryan T. Lange

    City of Ballinger Single Member District, Place 4
    Wesley Warlick
    Steve Gray

    For additional information on Runnels County elections, click here.

    Scurry County

    Where to vote on election day:
    Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street in Snyder

    City of Snyder Proposition 1
    Shall the Development Corporation of Snyder, Inc., a Type A economic development corporation, operating pursuant to Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code, be authorized to use its sales and use tax, including all amounts previously authorized and collected, for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, and related maintenance and operating costs?
    For
    Against

    City of Snyder Proposition 2
    Shall the Development Corporation of Snyder, Inc., a Type A economic development corporation, operating pursuant to Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code, be authorized to use its sales and use tax, including all amounts previously authorized and collected, for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development?
    For
    Against

    Ira Independent School District School Board Trustee
    Vote for up to four
    Cody Cox
    Jerry Jamison
    Austin Calley
    Dirk Dunn
    Justin Donelson

    For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.

