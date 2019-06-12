O.H. Ivie Reservoir at highest level in 20 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The O.H. Ivie Reservoir is at the far southern portion of the Big Country and Heartland, but it supplies water to several cities in West Texas, including Abilene.

Last year it was only 17% full, but now it sits 76% full.

The lake was created on the Colorado River 30 years ago, and except for a few days when it was first built, the lake has never been full.

But it is still a backup water supply, and this much water means a lot for the communities that depend on it.

“It has not been at this level since 1999, I believe it was February of 1999,” says Tammy Blair, Concho Park Marina Manager.

“Right now it’s tough, you know, right now it’s tough, but it’s got people coming fishing,” local fishing guide Kenneth Morris says.

As much as anything, the lake being this full is a site to see, whether the fish are biting or not.