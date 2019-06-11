Odessa minister arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ODESSA, Texas - An Odessa minister has been arrested a second time as the Ector County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation into child sex allegations.

Ector County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) officials confirm David Ray King was arrested again Monday and charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

King was originally arrested last week and charged with indecency with a child.

Authorities say King was released from the Ector County Jail Saturday on a $15,000 bond.

The investigation has been ongoing since May 10, according to a release.

During the investigation, King was brought in for questioning and admitted to having images and videos that depict child pornography, according to ECSO.

King also admitted to being “engaged in conduct” with children between the ages of 10-16 years old, ECSO officials say.

A search warrant was later issued for King’s home and deputies seized various media storage devices and DVDs.

As of Tuesday morning, King was still being held at the Ector County Jail and no bond was listed.