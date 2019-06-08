Officials say "unintended death" under investigation in Stephens County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-Stephens County officials tell KTAB/KRBC that an "unintended death" occurred at the Hubbard Creek Reservoir.

The Hubbard Creek Reservoir lies just northwest of the city of Breckenridge. Stephens County Parks and Wildlife representatives as well as Sheriff deputies were on the scene early afternoon Saturday.

This case is still under investigation. KTAB and KRBC crews are working to get more information from the Stephens County Sheriff's Office.