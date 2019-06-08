Main News

Officials say "unintended death" under investigation in Stephens County

At Hubbard Creek Reservoir

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 03:14 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:14 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-Stephens County officials tell KTAB/KRBC that an "unintended death" occurred at the Hubbard Creek Reservoir. 

The Hubbard Creek Reservoir lies just northwest of the city of Breckenridge. Stephens County Parks and Wildlife representatives as well as Sheriff deputies were on the scene early afternoon Saturday.

This case is still under investigation. KTAB and KRBC crews are working to get more information from the Stephens County Sheriff's Office. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected