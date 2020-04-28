Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony, here’s how they’re doing it

PERRSYBURG, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio high school is moving forward with high school commencement May 17, despite the fact that the Ohio Department of Education directed schools to hold virtual ceremonies last week.

Perrysburg High is calling their graduation virtual, but they’re laying out an extensive plan so students can walk the stage in their cap and gowns in front of loved ones.

According to the district, seniors and their immediate family members will be invited to the school’s auditorium at a scheduled time.

Each senior will have their name read, walk across the stage in cap and gown, and receive their diploma.

Families and the graduate will be in the auditorium. When the graduate leaves the stage, all of them will leave the auditorium together.

The next student and family will then enter.

The school plans to hire a videographer to film everything and edit the ceremony together for each student.

The district says it is working with the Wood County Health Department.

Read the district’s letter to students and families here.

Latest Posts: