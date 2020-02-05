Ohio police officer overdoses after being exposed to ‘gray death’ during drug bust

Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  135
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco College Abilene City and Rural Rides City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA Classes Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Offices Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Ohio police officer overdoses after being exposed to ‘gray death’ during drug bust

Main News

by: Britt Lofaso

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – May 12, 2017 started off as a normal day for Ohio police officer Chris Green.

Green said he had no way to know that later that day he would overdose on a new, mysterious drug after being exposed to it during a drug bust.

“I heard Narcan. I said, ‘Don’t you dare. I’m not overdosing. Here I am this big, tough police officer. I said absolutely not,” Chris Green said.

That day, Green and his partner pulled over two suspects who were accused of having drugs in their vehicle.

Green says the suspects began stepping on the drugs in an attempt to destroy the evidence, which sent tiny particles of the drug into the air.

“When you touch something and you make that substance airborne, it’s so fine. It’s so minute. You touch it, and you make it airborne. It’s going into your eyes. It’s going into your mouth. It’s going into your nose,” Green said.

Less than a minute after pulling the men over, Green says he started slurring his words, losing his vision and felt like he was having a heart attack.

“Within about 30 seconds to a minute of brushing it off my shirt and using hand sanitizer, I looked at my partner, and I was begging for help,” Green told News 10.

Green was overdosing.

“It’s like the tunnels closing in, and everything is just going dark. I lost total control,” Green said.

Luckily, paramedics were already on the scene and administered several doses of Narcan.

“If I would have met you or gave you a hug or came in proximity of you and you brushed up against me to make it airborne, there’s a chance of both of us overdosing. It’s that powerful,” Green added.

Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, Chief Medical Officer of drugabuse.com, said “gray death” contains heroin, fentanyl and/or carfentanil, which can be 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

The drugs that make up “gray death” can be lethal on their own, but in combination, can lead to near-instantaneous death from overdose, Dr. Weinstein said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss