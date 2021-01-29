Old Taylor Elementary to be used for ACU theatre, science departments

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Christian University (ACU) is getting ready to move into the old Taylor Elementary building after paying $4.3 million for the space.

The university’s theatre and science departments will be moving into the space as programs expand on ACU’s campus.

Right now, the Theatre Department is housed in the Sewell Theatre, which has seen its fair share of students, staff and audience members over the years.

“There’s such a sweet magical feeling about this building,” said ACU Associate Professor of Costume Design, Catherine Baumgardner.

Baumgardner was a theatre student at ACU in the 90s, when the building was a performance space. Now it’s become a workshop for the costume and set department.

The theatre department is also utilizing three other buildings on campus.

“You make do with what you have,” said Baumgardner.

Soon, the department will move into the old Taylor Elementary.

“Higher education is a competitive place where students are desiring to go to the strongest academic potential for them along with the facilities that help expand their educational experience,” said Senior V.P. of Operations at ACU, Kevin Campbell.

The inside of the current classrooms will eventually get the TLC they need, but in the meantime, it will be a single building the department can call home.

“It’s just going to make us that much more efficient,” said Baumgardner. “We’re adding a dye room and a leather-making room, and a props-making room, and crafts for military.”

The expansion will come with some changes and new memories, but Baumgardner is hoping it will still have the same feeling for students that she had when she walked the campus.

The south side of Taylor Elementary will be dedicated to the theatre department and the north side to the science and engineering program.

Campbell says ACU has seen growth in the science program and it wants to use the space for additional classrooms and, eventually, a lab.

“Seven years ago, we did not have our own nursing program and we didn’t have our own engineering program and now over 10 percent of our freshman class are engineering and nursing majors,” said Campbell.

Renovation on the building will begin shortly.

Students and staff should be officially moved over to the new site by Dec. 2021.