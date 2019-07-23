On the Road in Early: Spirit of Texas Winery

EARLY, Texas (KTAB) – Moira and Brian McCue were just looking for something to do together after Moira retired from teaching. A love of wine proved to be the right answer.

Spirit of Texas Winery is a newcomer to the wine game, but they’re hot out of the gate. After only two years in business, one of their blends was selected as one of only twelve featured wines at the Texas State Fair, making it one of a select few to be available for the entire duration of the fair.

More important than medals and fame, is the people who’ve come to love the wines made at Spirit of Texas. The McCues say they’ve made a lot of friendships, and hope to make many more.