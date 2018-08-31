One woman killed in Mitchell County rollover accident

WESTBROOK, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - One elderly woman was killed after a single-vehicle rollover accident along Interstate Highway 20 Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

One 75-year-old woman was traveling west along the highway around 11:00 a.m. in a Ford F150 pickup with Vergie Renfro, 77, riding as a passenger.

Along a curve of the highway, the vehicle ran off of the road and into the median, according to DPS. The vehicle then turned back to the right across the roadway and into a barrow ditch, rolling over multiple times.

Vergie Renfro, of Big Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. The driver was transported to UMC hospital in Lubbock with injuries, but is in a stable condition. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation, according to DPS.