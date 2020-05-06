Pandemic emphasizes importance of Abilene Gives for nonprofits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Gives helps more than 130 nonprofits in the Key City each year, but this year instead of cheering for donations live, leaders are watching the numbers from behind the screen.

“We’re expecting good things from Abilene,” said Dan Cox from Noah Project.

Nonprofits in the Key City have had to make a lot of changes during the COVID-19 pandemic as they work to live out their missions.

“We’ve posted around 70 different challenges, sports challenges, fitness challenges all on our social medias to try and keep kids engaged,” said Tucker Smith with the Abilene Youth Sports Authority.

While the creativity is still flowing in during the pandemic, the same can’t be said when it comes to money.

The Day Nursery Of Abilene, like many others, is taking a big hit.

“We did see a number of families who were able to withdraw temporarily as they were working from home, so we immediately were seeing a 10,000 dollar a week loss in our income,” said Cynthia Pearson with Day Nursery of Abilene.

Pearson adds it’s a situation she never thought she’d see in her 30 years with the nonprofit.

“Our year started out with a bang, we opened a brand new center, and then March coronavirus hit and wow have things changed for us,” said Pearson.

These changes are ones that many other nonprofits are facing, which is why Abilene Gives holds a little more weight this year than years past.

“For a lot of us this will be our only fundraiser for the last few months heading into the next few months,” said Michael Bob Starr with Global Samaritan.

While many are and will continue to see a shift in how they operate in the Key City, Starr says he knows one thing will remain the same.

“Abilene always has been a giving community, and always will be,” said Starr.

Abilene Gives continues until 11:59 Tuesday Night, to donate click here.