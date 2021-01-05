Petition to play keeps Jim Ned Football team together, players look back on season

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Today Gatlyn Cooper walks on empty field.

There are no players on the sideline or time set on the clock, but he does share a new title with his teammates, State Champions.

“High school football is something you only get to do once and not everyone gets to do it,” said Cooper.

The play that won the game for the Jim Ned Indians almost didn’t happen.

“At the beginning of the season, we had no clue if we were going to have a season,” said Cooper.

Four months ago, Cooper was unsure about his season due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He wanted to make sure he could play so he circulated a petition, calling on Gov. Abbott to allow players to make their own decisions about hitting the gridiron.

Restrictions were lifted for the team but it was unrelated to the petition.

“Maybe it got heard, maybe it didn’t, I don’t know but I knew were going to have a season and that’s what really matters,” said Cooper.

The season came with some challenges though. The Jim Ned Indians weren’t just facing other teams, but like the rest of the world, they were facing a pandemic.

Along with masks and sanitation, the Jim Ned Indians played each game like it was their last.

“We came together as a team, knowing ‘Hey we don’t know if we’re going to play the next game and so we’re going to go out and play as hard as we can’,” said Cooper.

Just like the final play of the season, the team took a chance, attacking what seemed to be impossible, reaching up and grabbing what was theirs.

Jim Ned football players received their medals Monday night at their home stadium in front of friends and family.