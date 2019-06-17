Pillsbury bread flour recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best bread flour, distributed to ten states, are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

(CNN Newsource) — More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best bread flour, distributed to ten states, are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

They are made by ADM Milling Company and are sold by Hometown Food Company.

Hometown Food Company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick, and the recall was done out of an abundance of caution.

Aldi and King Arthur Flour have also recalled some flour for possible E. coli contamination.

Aldi's recall was last month, and King Arthur was last week.

All three brands are made by a ADM Milling, which is based in Buffalo.