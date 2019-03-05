Pizza Haus in Clyde is back by popular demand

CLYDE, Texas (KRBC) - When the Pizza House off I-20 in Clyde closed in May 2018, the community was upset. Ever since, the owners would get asked every day when they are going to open back up. Now is that time.

"Everybody knows about it and it's the place. I mean everybody loves Clyde Pizza Haus," said Randy Tollett, long-time customer.

With only one post to Facebook about if the flags are flying, they are open. The planned soft opening turned into more than 400 pizzas cooked.

"I just love seeing all the people we didn't see, because, you know, we got to be really close with a lot of the costumers and they were texting our personal phones and messaging us, and saying, 'When are y'all going to get this up,' so I'll just be happy to see everybody," said DeeDee Self-Scott, Co-owner of Pizza Haus His Legacy.

The customers still remember the times they had here and look forward to the many more to come.

"I remember when they first opened in Clyde and my family just loves it. My daughter lives in Fort Worth, when they come in that's the first stop. We've got to take her and the kids to the Pizza Haus," said Tollett.

Now they're making the restaurant a home away from home, with the family members that own it, like the Self sisters' dad, who started the company back in 1990.

"He was a very special man, and this was his dream and I guess we just had to continue it," said Lyn Self-Thompson, Co-Owner.

The customers are loving the food, but more importantly, the people.

"They know you, when you walk into the door they know what your order is. They greet you by name. They just love you and take care of you and that's what makes the pizza even more special," said Lesie Lee, of Lee's True Value, neighbor to Pizza Haus.

They chose this location in hopes to increase business in downtown Clyde.

