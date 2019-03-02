Police: Arizona man stabbed service dog to death Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) - Neighbors are finding it hard to stomach the alleged brutality that happened at an Arizona home on Monday.

Scottsdale Police say 27-year-old Jacob Bushkin stabbed his service dog more than 100 times and slit its throat.

The dog was a 4-year-old Golden Retriever named Cub.

Police say Bushkin called his family earlier in the day and told them that the dog was dead.

The family members later went to his house and found the dead dog in the trash can.

The dog's vet told investigators he had been brought in before with cuts on his neck, and that Bushkin told them that a vampire had attacked the dog.

The report also says Bushkin's former roommate told investigators about a time last December when police showed up and the dog tried to run away because he was afraid of Bushkin.