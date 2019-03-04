Police: Family staged Maryland woman's death, blamed panhandler

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The case of a Maryland woman killed after reportedly giving money to a panhandler drew national attention.

Now, police say the woman's husband and stepdaughter are actually the ones responsible for her death.

Jacquelyn Smith, 54, was found stabbed last December.

She later died from her injuries.

Her husband Keith Smith and stepdaughter Valeria Smith claimed she was attacked after rolling down her car window to give money to a panhandler.

But on Sunday, authorities revealed a change in the investigation, saying their description of the incident had holes in it.

"We now know that was not true. Earlier this morning, after a lengthy investigation, 52 year-old Keith Smart and his daughter, 28 year-old Valeria Smith, were arrested in Harlingen, Texas, near the Mexican border," acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Both Smiths have been charged with first-degree murder.