Police: Grandparents fought off man who tried to abduct 6-year-old girl

LEBANON, Indiana (WFLA) – Two Indiana grandparents fought off a would-be kidnapper who tried to abduct their young granddaughter, WTHR reported.

According to police, 37-year-old Benjamin Dillon kicked his way into an apartment in Lebanon in the middle of the night and “insisted he was taking the child.”

The girl’s grandparents, Martin and Patricia Roth were able to fight him off and call 911 while keeping the girl safe.

Police arrived to find Dillon “shirtless and very agitated,” they said. He reportedly told investigators his daughter was inside of the apartment being raped.

He also threatened to “fight all of us [the police] and kill us,” the police report states.

The Roth’s told police they had never seen Dillon before.

Dillon was arrested for burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer and intimidation among other charges.