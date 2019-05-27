Police: Jewish boys helped save man with swastika tattoo

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Authorities say a group of Jewish teens played a key role in saving the life of a drowning man with a tattoo of a swastika.

NBC Boston reports it happened Thursday night as the four youths — all students at an Orthodox Jewish high school in suburban Brookline — spotted the body of a man partially submerged in Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Boston College police officer Carl Mascioli says two of the teens ran to his patrol car to alert him. Mascioli says he rushed down the embankment, pulled the man from the water and noticed the Nazi symbol tattooed on his hand.

He says the unidentified students told him they don’t regret helping the man despite his anti-Semitic tattoo.

Officials say the man is expected to make a full recovery.