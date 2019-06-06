Police: Man dies after fight in Coleman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A man has died after a fight in Coleman on Monday.

According to a news release issued by the Coleman Police Department (CPD), officers responded to the Whiskey Chasin' Dance Hall and Saloon on US Highway 84, where it was reported that a man had been involved in a fight and was not breathing.

CPD, Coleman Fire and Metro EMS responded to the call.

Police say 31-year-old Patricio Seballos was taken to Coleman County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation led CPD, with the assistance of Texas Rangers and Coleman County Sheriff's Office, to a person of interest who was taken into custody on unrelated charges Wednesday.

The person of interest has not been identified.

