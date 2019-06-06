Police: Merkel man falsely accused of physically assaulting 3-year-old

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police in Merkel say a man they were looking for in connection to an assault of a 3-year-old child was falsely accused.

According to Merkel Police, 43-year-old David Dutka turned himself into police on Monday after being sought for allegedly pointing a gun at two females and assaulting a 3-year-old child in the process.

As investigators began to review the location, time, and manner in which the reported incident occurred, they began to notice inconsistencies in statements made by the victims and witnesses.

Police say those inconsistencies were not enough to prevent them from finding him, as they were still waiting for additional evidence and statements.

After conducting an interview with Dutka, investigators were able to confirm that he was in Abilene at the time the alleged incident occurred in Merkel, according to police.

Police say investigators obtained additional evidence that confirmed the incident did not take place as it had been described, or even in the same location it was reported.

After confronting the "victims" with evidence showing the inconsistencies in their stories, both gave formal statements and admitted that the allegation was a lie and the story was completely made up, police say.

The two are now accused of making a false report to a peace officer, federal special investigator, or law enforcement employee.

Police say their names will not be released until the case has been reviewed by the Taylor County District Attorney's office.

Dutka remains jailed on unrelated warrants out of Abilene.