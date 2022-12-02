NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) — The highly anticipated Georgia runoff election is just days away, with both candidates getting a boost from high-profile members of their party.

More than a million early votes have already been cast in the Georgia runoff election that has Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, competing with former football star Herschel Walker.

In November, Senator Warnock got more votes than Republican candidate Walker. With the third-party candidate now out of the race either one could win Tuesday’s runoff election.

“We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas all the way to victory,” Warnock said.

“We’re in a race and we’re in a fight, but I know how to fight,” Walker said.

Both candidates are on the campaign trail making a final pitch to voters and they’re getting some help from big figures in their parties. Former President Barack Obama joined Warnock in a Thursday night rally.

“We are gonna bring it on home,” Obama said. “Let’s make this happen, Georgia.”

The Democrat hammered attacks on Walker.

“When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies, just make stuff up, that says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if you were in the United States Senate,” Obama said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, came out for Walker this week, arguing Senator Warnock is too closely aligned with the President.

“96% of the time he votes with Joe Biden,” Graham said.

Democrats will already have 50 seats in the new Senate, so Georgia’s race is only going to decide just how much control Democrats have.

“If it’s 50-50, we have the same number on the committee,” Graham said. “We share the same amount of money. If it’s 51-49 they’re in charge of everything.”

Those are the stakes Walker and Warnock want voters to remember.

“Are you ready to win this election?” Warnock asked a crowd of supporters.

“If you want something better, you gotta get out and you gotta vote,” Walker said.