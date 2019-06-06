Quilting sews together generations for Clyde family

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB) – For a Clyde family, quilting is sewing two generations together. Following in their grandmothers footsteps, two young girls are crafting their own work of art.

For Shaula Patton, threading needles and piecing together fabrics began as just a hobby.

“I had a baby and you feel like you ought to make a quilt,“ Patton said.

Soon she crafted it into a second career stitch by stitch. Now 40 years later, Shaula is threading the passion down the family tree.

“I started sewing when I was four,“ seven year old granddaughter Aubrey Patton said.

“They think they weren’t pushed into it but you know you mention it a lot,“ Shaula said.

For cousins Reese and Aubrey, small jobs like matching up fabrics in their Nana’s shop sparked their inspiration.

“Knowing that it’s going to go amazing together you just know it’s going to go together perfectly,“ nine year old granddaughter Reese Patton said.

“‘I think I need to make a quilt.’ Yay those are happy words to all grandmother quilters,“ Shaula said.

Creating their own masterpiece from scratch is what keeps the needle going.

“It takes a lot of determination to get it all done, you might not get it all done in one day, but once you get it done then you realize you’ve done something amazing,“ Reese said.

“I love pretty stuff and that I love to snuggle up in the quilts,“ Aubrey said.

However, time spent with the one who started it all is what binds their love to a craft that spans generations.