Ragú pasta sauces recalled for possible plastic

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:50 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:50 AM CDT

(CNN) -- The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces over the possibility they may contain fragments of plastic.

Mizkan America says it has no reports of injuries or complaints and the voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution.

It says the sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

The recall involves three specific varieties: chunky tomato, garlic and onion, old world style traditional and old world style meat sauces.

In a separate announcement, Publix grocery store chain asks consumers not to use the products in question, but to throw them out or return them where they bought them for a refund.

