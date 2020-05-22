Random act of kindness in Abilene puts smile on stranger’s face

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For Kay Kirby, driving up and down a dirt road everyday puts quite a bit of wear and tear on her tires.

“It’s hard to pay for things like that sometimes, but I knew I needed good tires,” said Kirby.

Kirby stopped at Discount Tire this past week during her weekly trip to Abilene, looking for some new rubber to put to the road.

On top of the burden of what it was going to cost to get those tires replaced, Kirby says she was also feeling a little down in the dumps and didn’t quite know why, asking for some sort of positivity during this pandemic.

“People are wonderful, and not being able to give someone a hug is hard,” said Kirby. “I just asked God’s angels, I said, ‘Look, would you please just give me a super positive?’ I said, ‘I don’t like being this way,’ and there it was.”

It was a young man sitting on the showroom floor of Discount Tire, waiting as his car got worked on.

“He had a flat and messed up his wheel and so he had to get a new wheel,” said Kirby.

It wasn’t long before Kirby struck up a conversation with the man after catching the eye of his dog, Jiggers.

“We talked for about an hour, well I talked for about an hour, I imagine,” said Kirby. “We talked about the animals I’ve owned, my dogs, cats, some of the antics they had done.”

It wasn’t just the back and forth that left Kirby’s day a bit brighter, though.

“He said, ‘The cashier says you’re paid, here’s your receipt,’ and I thought there was a mistake,” said Kirby.

She hadn’t paid for them. Instead, the young boy had.

“That was $1,139.76,” said Kirby. “Afterwards I thought, ‘Man if that’s not a super positive, I must be dumber than I thought.'”

While she never caught his name and probably won’t be able to ever thank him person, she says sharing his story is just as impactful.

“There is a lot of good in this world, we don’t always see it but it’s there,” said Kirby.

Kirby says she hopes this random act of kindness inspires others to show a little bit of love, no matterhow big or small.