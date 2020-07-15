Ranger College drone class set for July 30-Aug. 1 in Brownwood, Stephenville

(PRESS RELEASE) – Individuals that would like to become more familiar with drone operations still have time to register for Ranger College’s new program. The college will be offering Drone Piloting classes on July 30 through Aug. 1 at its Brown County and Erath County campuses.

The first day of class will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ranger College campus. The July 31 class will be conducted online, covering the Federal Aviation Administration’s Section 107 regulations, which are required to become a licensed drone operator. The third day of the class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. Classes will be held at Ranger College’s respective campuses in Stephenville and Brownwood. Students attending will need a smart phone or tablet.

The course is being funded through a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission and is available for those that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as any sole proprietor or employee of a small business. The grant will require the reporting of your tax ID or TWC account number.

All individuals finishing the course will receive a Certificate of Completion from Ranger College, as well as 2.5 Continuing Education Units.

For more information contact Jennifer Ratajczyk at jratajczyk@rangercollege.edu.

