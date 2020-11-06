Reelected Abilene Mayor lays out plan for next three years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With 16 years on city council and three years as Mayor of Abilene, Anthony Williams is no stranger to the Key City and its key issues.

“There’s so many things that need to get done,” said Williams.

Williams was reelected as mayor Tuesday, and in his next term he says his focus is shifting from roads and water lines to what’s going on in our local hospitals.

“COVID-19 takes my time every single day,” said Mayor Williams.

Abilene has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Mayor Williams says they can’t stop the infection but wants to still slow the surge.

“The number I’ve always looked at is ICU beds, to be sure that those who need the most medical attention receive it,” said Mayor Williams.

Williams says he is in constant contact with Hendrick Medical Center to address this issue. At the same time he is calling on the public to help bring those numbers down.

“Wear your mask,” said Mayor Williams. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and use good old-fashioned common sense.”

Williams says closing the economy again is not an option for him.

“We don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease,” said Williams. “In January, we had less than 1,000 of our neighbors who were unemployed. That number rose to 10,000 in June and now hovers around 7,500.”

It’s not just those who are without a job though, Williams says he is also concerned about people who aren’t being paid enough.

“We need no more jobs that pay 9, 10 or 11 dollars an hour,” said Williams.

In his next term, Williams says he wants to make high-paying jobs a priority, working with the DCOA to help bring those in.

“When a man or woman has a good-paying job, that person has dignity, and when families have dignity they will contribute in ways they can’t do so without that dignity,” said Williams.

Williams also said he wants to focus on improving race relations in the Key City.

A full sit-down interview with Mayor Williams will air on Big Country Politics on Sunday.