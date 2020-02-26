Region 14 educating public, supporting families at ‘Autism Extravaganza’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Families of those who have children on the autism spectrum did some learning Tuesday at Region 14’s Autism Extravaganza.

The event helps educate and support families in the community because, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is the fastest growing developmental disability, with an estimated 1 in 59 children having been identified with the disorder.

The extravaganza featured Anthony Ianni, the first student-athlete with ASD to play Division 1 basketball at a major university: Michigan State. Ianni shared his story of doing what he loved, even when he was told he couldn’t.

“It’s always fun to look and find somebody who will be a meaningful speaker for our area and bring in the crowd. Somebody that they wouldn’t normally get to hear from and see live in person here in Abilene, here in ACU,” says Amber Davies, Region 14 Service Center.

A local resource fair was also held where community members can learn more about what resources are available in Abilene.