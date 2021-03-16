Remarkable Women: Woman with passion for giving helps transform Downtown Coleman, raises money for VFDs

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB) – Becky Slayton has always had a passion for helping people.

Even though she sits behind her desk alone, her job is anything but lonely.

“I felt like I wanted to do something for the community,” said Slayton.

Slayton took on the executive director position at the Coleman County Chamber in 2018.

“I went and checked 218 businesses. I started from one end and I wasn’t just looking for members, I was looking to see what we had, what they do, and who are you,” said Slayton.

She says it was about keeping relationships with the current downtown tenants and forming new ones with future prospects.

In the last two years, Becky has helped make downtown a brighter, more vibrant place.

But her passion for helping goes beyond the chamber.

“Every day it seemed like there was something going on,” said Shirley Rankin with the Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department.

Last summer, volunteer fire departments in Coleman County took a major hit during an unprecedented fire season.

“It felt like someone was starting these fires, it was one after another after another,” said Slayton.

“Our equipment took a hit, pumps would go out,” said Rankin.

Becky and her team organized a fundraiser to help all nine departments in the county, giving each one of them $3,000.

“The community, the county really pulled together, but you have to have a leader, and Becky was that leader,” said Rankin.

Slayton didn’t grow up in Coleman County, but it’s now a place she calls home, surrounded by people she calls family.

“I get kind of emotional, but everyone could always use some help sometimes and it is just important that we keep our hearts open. That’s what love and family is all about,” said Slayton.

Slayton is one of four finalists for KTAB’s Remarkable Women contest.

KTAB will share each of their stories Tuesdays on our 6 p.m. newscasts.

The winner will be announced April 1.