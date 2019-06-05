Report: 18-year-old man shot in north Abilene

An 18-year-old man says he was shot in north Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An 18-year-old man says he was shot in north Abilene.

The victim told police he was shot on the 1800 block of Swenson Street around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department.

No further information was available in the report, which was drafted at the Hendrick Medical Center Emergency Room.

Police are investigating this as an incident of Aggravated Assault.

