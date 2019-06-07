Report: 2 men enter home, steal electronics while woman & daughter are inside asleep

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are investigating after two men reportedly broke into a home and stole some electronic equipment while the residents were inside sleeping.

According to an Abilene police incident report, two male suspects were seen on a security camera entering a home on the 5800 block of Oakmont while a woman and her daughter were asleep between 9 and 9:30 Thursday morning.

The men took a television, a PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, and some games without waking the woman and her daughter, according to the report.

A report was taken for burglary of a habitation, and the investigation is ongoing.