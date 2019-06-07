Main News

Report: 2 men enter home, steal electronics while woman & daughter are inside asleep

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:59 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:00 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are investigating after two men reportedly broke into a home and stole some electronic equipment while the residents were inside sleeping.

According to an Abilene police incident report, two male suspects were seen on a security camera entering a home on the 5800 block of Oakmont while a woman and her daughter were asleep between 9 and 9:30 Thursday morning.

The men took a television, a PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, and some games without waking the woman and her daughter, according to the report.

A report was taken for burglary of a habitation, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected