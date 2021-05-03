Ribbon cutting kicks off Small Business Week in Abilene, fresh start for business owners after tough year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce lead a symbolic ribbon cutting Monday afternoon representing cutting ties with the hardship 2020 brought small-business owners and the hope for an “economic reboot” in 2021.

At the intersection of North 2nd Street and Cypress, the Chamber’s red coats snipped the ceremonial ribbon also marking the start of the Chamber’s “Salute to Small Business Week.”

During this week, the Chamber and sponsors host an event every day honoring the Key City’s self starters and the organizations that support them, such as the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA), the Small Business Development Center and the Abilene Industrial Foundation.

Chamber CEO and President Doug Peters says the day’s ceremony was a longtime coming, as last year’s Small Business Week was skipped due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This year we were able to plan a little bit and really emphasize the impact these companies have,” said Peters.

Mayor Anthony Williams also made an official proclamation at the downtown ceremony, naming May 3-7, 2021 Small Business Week in Abilene.

Businesses who are members of the chamber but did not get to have a ribbon cutting of their own at their respective store fronts last year were able to make up for the occasion Monday by cutting a ribbon at the ceremony. Businesses that do not have official store fronts were honored as well.

Jason Tabares and Adrian Bell own Dad’s Ice Cream and were among those that cut their shiny red ribbon in downtown.

Tabares says his business was forced to make changes during the height of the pandemic.

“We had to change how we dealt with the community a lot,” said Tabares. “The menu did get condensed because the business did change, but now we’re at full blast again, so it’s great.”

The next event up for this week of celebrating mom and pops is the Salute to Small Business Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon. Peters proudly announced to those present at the day’s ribbon cutting is already sold out.

For more information on the events planned for Small Business Week visit the Abilene Chamber of Commerce’s website here.