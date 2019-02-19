‘Ridin for Cash Bull Bash’ raises $14k

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 10th Annual Riding for Cash Bull Bash was a big success over the weekend in Sweetwater.

The event brings awareness and raises money for kids who are visually impaired.

On Saturday night at the Nolan County Coliseum, this year’s event raised $14,000, more than last year’s total.

All of the proceeds will be going to Camp Villa, which helps kids with visual impairments feel happy and accepted.

This event was inspired by Cash Miles of Sweetwater, and Camp Villa is for kids like Cash, who can go and just be kids during the summer.