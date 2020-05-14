Rising Star graduating senior makes big impact on small community

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There’s a lot of change happening on Main Street in Rising Star, and it’s not just marked by the orange cones.

If drivers look high enough, they can see banners honoring each of the 2020 graduating seniors.

“The class of 2020. They are thoughtful, they are jokers [and] they’re a group that genuinely cares for one another,” said Rising Star High School Teacher VerrDean Williams.

The senior class has just 11 in it this year, but many of them have been in the district since the beginning.

“A majority of us went to Tuesday School together so there’s about seven of us that have known each other since we were just three years old,” said Rising Star High School senior Hannah Willett.

Willet is one of those seven and has been involved in a list of activities during her time as a high school student, including cheerleading and Future Farmers of America.

Most of her senior year, however, was spent wearing a crown, as she was named this year’s Miss Rising Star.

“Miss Rising star, it’s a tradition within our community,” said Willett. “[As Miss Rising Star] I’ve gotten the opportunity to visit our elementary school classes once a month and do activities with them.”

While the pandemic has put a stop to some of those activities, Willett is still finding ways to get involved.

“I encouraged people to write cards and deliver them at the nursing home,” said Willett.

It’s the graduating senior’s hope that she can leave her mark not just on her high school, but the community as well.

“It’s been hard knowing that these special moments of our senior year have gone from us, but I think it’s just taught me to appreciate the little everyday things and soak it all in,” said Willett.

Graduation for Rising Star seniors will be held later this month.