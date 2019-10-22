Rising tourist numbers in Abilene sparks growth in hotel industry

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No matter the reason, it’s no secret that more and more people are flocking to the Key City.

“We’ve got a lot to offer and I think the word is just getting out and people are making the trip,” said Kelly Thompson with the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The meeting industry is staying steady, leisure is growing, people who are stopping in from all over the place,”

According to the Governor’s office Abilene tourism is up by almost 10 percent in just one year and those numbers seem to be a driving force in the opening of some new hotel doors.

Sales Manager Krista Hale at the new Home 2 Hilton Hotel on the Northside of town says Abilene is just offering more to travelers from work to fun.

“I know with the Air Base as well, we’re getting the new airplanes in and so that’s bringing in a ton of business,” said Hale. “They’re updating the Expo Center as well and that’s bringing in more events.”

All those improvements have played a part in helping generate nearly $500 million in the last year and paved the way for new businesses, like this new hotel.

“There’s been a lot of collaboration, investment and smart planning that has brought us to this point,” said Thompson.

With the addition of the new downtown hotel as well, people like Thompson and Hale are looking forward to the progress to come in the future.

The new Hilton hotel is located right off of Interstate 20 and the Abilene Christian Exit.

It will officially open Tuesday and begin taking reservations.