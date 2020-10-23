Roby CISD asks November voters to approve $10.8M bond for school improvements

ROBY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Election Day is just over a week away and voters in Roby have a big item to consider.

The school district is asking voters to approve a $10.8 million bond for what they say are much-needed improvements.

The bond breaks down into five different projects, the first of which is the building of an additional wing.

This project will cost around $4.3 million and will add more classrooms and office space.

Roby CISD says they’ve seen growing enrollment numbers and want more space to keep those class sizes low.

“We average right now anywhere between 15 and 18 students, which is a blessing absolutely for us, and so we want to try and continue to have those low numbers,” said Roby CISD Superintendent Jason Carter.

The second project is for the high school. If the bond is approved, the district would spend $3.9 million to renovate the entire school .

“For the most part, it would be taking it to the studs and then making sure we upgrade it with the new roof and the A/C units. Essentially, it would be a new building on the inside with just the outside of the building still there,” said Carter.

The third part of the bond project involved the Ag building, which was first built in 1942 and hasn’t been touched since.

Carter says they plan to tear down the original building and build a new one across the street.

This portion is expected to cost $1.9 million.

Two of the smaller pieces are adding A/C to the gym and a security system at the front of the high school.

Together those would cost about $700,000.

The bond will be on the ballot for those living in the district. If approved, it would add a 28.5 cent increase to property taxes.