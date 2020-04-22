Rose Park Senior Center lunches satisfy more than just hunger

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Each morning at 11:00, cars are pulling in and plates are handed out as the most vulnerable in the community receive a meal.

The meal, however, is not the only thing that has cars lining up at the Rose Park Senior Center, as it gives those in the driver’s seat a chance to see a familiar face.

“For most of these seniors, this is their only time they get out of the house,” said Julie Cavazos with the Rose Park Senior Center.

The doors to the Rose Park Senior Center have been closed for nearly a month now, which for most creates more problems than just an empty stomach.

“The isolation. I mean this is the reason they come here every day when we are open, is to be out of their house and so they’ve been put back into the house, we worry about them,” said Cavazos.

So each day from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. it’s a chance to socialize, even if it’s done from a distance.

“Everybody just kind of took a station that they wanted to do and just made it work, you know, its team work, it’s an effort,” said Bobby Brown with the Rose Park Senior Center. “The really good thing about it is to see that they are doing OK.”

The service doesn’t just benefit those sitting in the driver’s seat, but also those packaging and passing out the meals.

“Oh, that’s my favorite part of the day, to be able to see all of you guys. It’s not the ideal way, but it brightens their day and mine,” said Cavazos.

The service is provided to seniors Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.