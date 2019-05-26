Rose placement at Veterans Cemetery sets Memorial Day weekend in full bloom

ABILENE, TX (KTAB) – Memorial Day weekend reached full bloom Saturday afternoon as volunteers placed roses on every grave at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Organizer Kimberly Prater first had the idea for the floral tributes last summer after meeting with a friend that organized similar placements at a national cemetery for veterans.

Prater spearheaded the fundraising of the roses, working with the Memorial Day Flowers foundation to get the flowers to Abilene.

“[We raised] a little over $2,200. And we’re about $700 ahead for next year,” said Prater.

The rose placement ceremony will be a new tradition for Kim Sibley’s family. She, her daughter, and grandchildren set out with other volunteers placing blooms near headstones.

“My father and mother are both buried out here and I wanted to be able to teach my grandchildren about showing respect to the military,” said Sibley.

Naomi Brown, Sibley’s daughter, is currently serving in the United States Air Force and says Saturday’s visit to the cemetery has given her a boost of inspiration.

“It’s really humbling to see the people who went before me and maybe I can try to live up to their courage,” said Brown.

Prater says now that the rose placement at Abilene has been established, it’s possible the event will spread to other veterans cemeteries in the state.

“There are four more state cemeteries in Texas and I’m going to try and get those on board as well,” Prater said.

2,250 roses were ordered for the rose placement and will be picked back up at a later date.