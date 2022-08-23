NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is looking for a 16-year-old reported runaway. She was last seen with her 19-year-old boyfriend Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the NCSO asked county residents to be on the lookout for Samantha Soto, so that officers may return Samantha to her parents.

Samantha was last seen with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Bradley Mathis at his home, near the 1600 block of San Carlos Street in Sweetwater.

The sheriff’s office reminded all that anyone attempting to hide Samantha or Bradley could face criminal charges.

To report the teens’ whereabouts, call the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 235-5471. To remain anonymous, dial (325) 235-8477.