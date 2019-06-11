Safety City adds new bus safety lane

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The officals at Melvin Martin Center for Children’s Safety held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new addition to Safety City.

They host 27 counties and thousands of children vist every year, and now they’ve decided they want to make the experience safer.

The program is called Phase 3, a new, safer way for the children coming and going to Safety City.

With all the accidents this year involving children at bus stops and crossings, they’ve been inspired to take a safe measure to protect the children visiting.

“A new bus safety lane which will enable the chldren to exit and come into Safety City in a safer manner,” Maryann Martin, President of the Friends Of Safety City Incorporated says. “Previously they had the buses facing Rose Park, and sometimes the traffic there was really heavy and they didn’t always slow down for the children.”